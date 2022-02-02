Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.