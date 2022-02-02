Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($98.88) to €85.00 ($95.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

