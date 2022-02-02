Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kirby in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20. Kirby has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,378 shares of company stock worth $756,473. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.