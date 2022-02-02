Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of KSS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

