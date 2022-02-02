Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €30.00 ($33.71) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AD. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.27) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.84) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

