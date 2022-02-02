Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 227,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 696.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

