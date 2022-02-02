Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $657.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Koppers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

