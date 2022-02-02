Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $657.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Koppers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
