KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

