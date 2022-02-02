Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.12. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,669 shares.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $866.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

