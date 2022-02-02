Lamden (TAU) Hits Market Cap of $9.55 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $613,251.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

