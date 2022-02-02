Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 2,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 748,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

