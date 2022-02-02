LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 1.1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. 5,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

