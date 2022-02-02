LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.55. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 4,283 shares trading hands.

LX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $618.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

