Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Update

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,901. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

