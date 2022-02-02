Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Shares of LIMAF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Linamar has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $72.96.

Several research analysts have commented on LIMAF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

