Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 229,775 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $17.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,266. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

