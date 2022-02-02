Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.080-$0.170 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 172.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.