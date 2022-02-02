Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $47.11 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00008006 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.94 or 0.07282688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,896.69 or 0.99782157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054865 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,914,395 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.