Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBTI stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

