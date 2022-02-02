LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPSN opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.