LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $75.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 338,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,926. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,304,000 after buying an additional 161,080 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after buying an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,697,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.