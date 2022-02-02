Llc Tmre Investors Acquires 737,900 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The firm has a market cap of C$850.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.51. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$15.55.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

