loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

