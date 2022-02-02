Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

