Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 308 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

LMT stock opened at $387.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

