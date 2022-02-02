Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,890,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $287.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

