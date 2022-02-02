Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Logitech International worth $38,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

