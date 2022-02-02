Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.01 or 0.07231821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00297599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00764085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00072579 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00387742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00243469 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

