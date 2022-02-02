Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 50,919 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

The stock has a market cap of $605.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

