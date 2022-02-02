Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Stock Price Up 2%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE)’s share price rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 37,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 41,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Mace Security International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.