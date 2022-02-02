Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,390 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $38,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG opened at $157.35 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average of $160.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

