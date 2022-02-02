Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 187,683 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Microsoft worth $3,378,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.46 and its 200-day moving average is $310.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

