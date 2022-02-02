Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $31.28 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

