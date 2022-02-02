Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $33.94 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,368 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Bradesco worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,795,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 2,779,845 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,854,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 7,144,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,364,000 after buying an additional 2,637,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Barclays began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

