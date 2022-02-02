Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $40.07 Million Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.66% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $40,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 370.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

