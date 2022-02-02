Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $35.33 Million in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,218,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,328,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.31% of MoneyLion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ML. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ML opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

