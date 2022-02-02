Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

