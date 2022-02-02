Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 269,088 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of Cactus worth $42,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

