Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,189 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

