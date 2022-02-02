Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,243 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 38,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,050. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

