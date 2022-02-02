Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. Its projects include Stonefell, Berland River B2, and Farrell Creek. The company was founded on January 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Fort St. John, Canada.

