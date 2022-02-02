Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
