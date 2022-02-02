Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.95.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.38. 382,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,502. The company has a market capitalization of $899.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.85. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.