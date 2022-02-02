Madison Asset Management LLC Has $220.34 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 3.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Liberty Broadband worth $220,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.