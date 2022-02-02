Madison Asset Management LLC Has $47.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $47,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 125,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 114,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,622,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 101,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,085. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

