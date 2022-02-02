Madison Asset Management LLC Has $79.44 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $79,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $13,719,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

