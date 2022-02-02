Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $103,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9,627.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 429,481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. 87,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

