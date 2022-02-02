Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $40,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

