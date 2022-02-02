Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 62,123 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,123 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $70,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

MMC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.