Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,171 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $61,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.72. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

