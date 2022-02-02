Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Head to Head Review

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.66 $344.96 million $1.49 12.17 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.21 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.22

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22% On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

